Why Are All Alaska Airlines Flights Grounded?

The US carrier Alaska Airlines said it had grounded its flights at all airports on Thursday evening due to an unspecified technology outage affecting its operations. The ground stop also applies to Alaska Airlines' subsidiary Horizon Air, a Federal Aviation Administration advisory showed. The ground stop was requested for a period of more than two hours, according to the advisory. The airline also briefly grounded all of its flights in July for about three hours due to an IT outage.

"Alaska Airlines is experiencing an IT outage affecting operations. A temporary ground stop is in place. We apologise for the inconvenience," Alaska Airlines said in a statement issued on social media.

The airline was also responding on social media to customers who were posting concerns and complaints online.

"Unfortunately, we are experiencing an error on our system, but our IT team is working to get this resolved as soon as possible," it said, in response to an X user who asked if the airline's app was also having issues.

It issued a similar response to a user who asked about booking problems on the airline's website.

Alaska Air Cuts Annual Profit Forecast On Higher Fuel Costs

Alaska Air Group also lowered its 2025 profit forecast on Thursday as higher fuel costs and operational challenges, including adverse weather, weighed on its margins. The carrier also forecast its fourth-quarter profit well below analysts' expectations.

Refinery outages on the U.S. West Coast have significantly tightened fuel supplies, sending prices sharply higher and adding pressure to airlines already grappling with rising operational costs.

"Fuel, it's volatile, and that's one of the things that we're having to manage through in terms of making an estimate for earnings in the fourth quarter," Alaska Air CFO Shane Tackett told Reuters.

Operational disruptions have increasingly pressured U.S. carriers this year, with storms and strained air traffic control capacity leading to costly disruptions across the industry. The company now expects its annual adjusted profit per share to be at least $2.40, compared with its previous forecast of more than $3.25. It also expects fourth-quarter adjusted profit of at least 40 cents a share, compared with analysts' estimate of 88 cents, according to data compiled by LSEG.

A major IT outage also hit Alaska Air in July, disrupting hundreds of flights and stranding thousands of passengers during the peak summer travel season. However, the industry's efforts to curb seat supply and counter discounting pressures following a demand slump in the first half of the year have started to bear some fruit.

"We expect to have positive unit revenues in the fourth quarter," Tackett said. The company's yields, a key gauge for pricing power, rose about 1.4% in the quarter through September, while its unit costs excluding fuel were up about 8.6%.

"Costs will meaningfully improve sequentially on a unit cost basis from Q3," he added. The carrier posted quarterly adjusted profit of $1.05 per share, falling short of analysts' average estimate of $1.13 apiece.