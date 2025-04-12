UPI Down: Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay Not Working, Users Report Widespread Outage

UPI Down: On Saturday, April 12, 2025, UPI services in India faced a major outage, causing apps like Paytm , PhonePe, and Google Pay to stop working. Users were unable to make payments or transfer money, causing disruptions in daily transactions.

Complaints Flood Downdetector

As the issue spread, complaints on Down detector, a website that tracks service problems, started rising fast. By noon, over 1,200 reports were filed. Around 66% of users had trouble making payments, and 34% couldn’t transfer money. The problem seemed to affect users across different banks and apps, pointing to a bigger issue with the UPI network.

A Widespread Issue

The problem started in the morning, and many people couldn’t complete digital transactions all day. According to Downdetector, the complaints reached a peak around 11:41 AM, with more than 220 reports. People using Paytm and Google Pay had a tough time making payments, which caused frustration.

One user tweeted, “UPI is down again today, all payments are failing. There should be a notice if this is a planned outage.”

NPCI and RBI ’s Response

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which manages UPI, hasn’t yet explained the cause of the outage. This is the sixth major UPI problem in the last year. Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed NPCI to change limits on person-to-merchant payments.