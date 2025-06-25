Uranium Kept Very Very Deep Under Ground, Iran Did Not Take It Out From Nuke Facilities Before US Strike: Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump during his NATO summit speech said that Iran kept its enriched uranium "very, very deep underground" and did not remove it before recent US airstrikes on its nuclear facilities.

He described the strikes as a “perfect operation” that caused “obliteration.”

President Trump claimed the uranium was stored deep underground and not removed before the strike. The mission was executed in weeks, not years, and was described as a “great victory” aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Trump mentioned possible talks with Iran next week and hinted at a potential deal.

Trump also praised the US military as the best in the world, with top-tier hardware and pilots.

At the NATO summit Trump also met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, describing the meeting as positive, despite past tensions. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for 50 minutes.

Trump reiterated his claim of stopping the India–Pakistan war, crediting PM Modi as “an amazing man” and stressed on the importance of trade over war.