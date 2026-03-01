US Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln Hit With 4 Ballistic Missiles To Avenge Khamenei's Death, Claims Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Tehran: Amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed on Sunday to have attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf. The Iranian guards' striking back at the US, targeting the aircraft carrier, was in response to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The guards revealed that 4 ballistic missiles were launched at the carrier, which reportedly struck the aircraft carrier.

In a statement, the Revolutionary Guards stated, "The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was struck by four ballistic missiles." They further warned that "the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors".

Earlier, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the killing of Khamenei. The country's military has vowed to take a harsher step in retaliation, warning of successive and "painful blows". The US and Israel have not confirmed the attack on the USS Abraham Lincoln, and the Pentagon has remained silent on the matter.

Iran's Retaliation Spreads Across the Region

Following the United States and the Israeli military operation on Tehran, Iran's retaliation has spread across the Middle East, with strikes reported in Qatar, Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. The country's military has launched drones and missiles at Tel Aviv, which were intercepted and shot down. Israel has responded with a fresh strike wave targeting Iran's ballistic missiles and aerial defence systems.

Meanwhile, several global leaders have condemned the killing of Khamenei, with China calling for an end to military operations. The United Nations has held an emergency meeting, urging de-escalation. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against further escalation, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue striking Iran.

Further details regarding the ongoing conflict are awaited.