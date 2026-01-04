US Airstrikes In Venezuela Leave At Least 40 Dead, Including Civilians And Soldiers: Reports

Caracas: At least 40 people, including civilians and soldiers, were reportedly killed in the US military action in Venezuela on Saturday, during which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured. According to local media reports, over 150 US military aircraft and elite ground troops carried out a large-scale military operation in Venezuela. However, an official statement on the number of casualties during the US military action is awaited.

A government official, who wished to remain anonymous, told the New York Times that the attack had resulted in the deaths of at least 40 people, including civilians and soldiers.

The US action on Venezuela has been condemned by countries around the world, with Russia, China, Iran, and Colombia demanding Maduro's immediate release. The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has expressed alarm, warning that the operation sets a dangerous precedent and may have violated international law. Meanwhile, the US has defended its actions, citing a 1989 precedent in which the first Bush administration invaded Panama to capture dictator Manuel Noriega.

The world leaders have warned that the latest action by the US has led the world to a situation where it has now become necessary to brace for the implications.

The US military operation, dubbed ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’, began early Saturday morning, with explosions and gunfire reported in Caracas and other parts of the country. The attack involved a combination of air strikes and ground troops, with the US forces targeting key military installations, including the Fort Tiuna military complex and La Carlota air base.

The Trump administration has defended its actions, citing Maduro's indictment on narcoterrorism charges and alleging that he has turned Venezuela into a narco-state. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Maduro an "illegitimate president" and a "fugitive of American justice".

After being captured by the US, Maduro expected to face trial in the US on drug-trafficking charges. The Venezuelan government has declared a state of emergency, and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has vowed resistance.