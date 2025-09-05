US And Japan Reach Trade Deal With 15% Tariff On Imports And $550 Billion Investment In America

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order implementing the US-Japan trade agreement. The agreement, which applies a baseline tariff of 15% on nearly all Japanese imports entering the US, is part of Trump's strategy to reshape global trade dynamics. Apart from the tariff rates imposed at 15%, Japan has reportedly agreed to invest $550 billion in the United States as part of the agreement.

The US-Japan trade agreement is built on principles of reciprocity and shared national interests. Under the agreement, Japan has committed to purchasing US-made commercial aircraft and defence equipment, while the US will apply a 15% tariff on most Japanese imports. The agreement also provides for sector-specific treatment for automobiles, aerospace products, generic pharmaceuticals, and natural resources not available in the US.

Japan Pledged To Provide Market Access

Notably, Japan has agreed to invest a staggering $550 billion in the US, which is expected to generate hundreds of jobs and expand domestic manufacturing.

The agreement also paved the way for US producers to access key Japanese markets. Japan has pledged to provide breakthrough openings in market access across key sectors, including manufacturing, aerospace, agriculture, food, energy, automobile, and industrial goods.

It is expected to boost US exports and investment-driven production, helping to reduce the trade deficit with Japan. Specifically, Japan will increase its purchases of US agricultural goods, including corn, soybeans, fertiliser, and bioethanol, totalling $8 billion per year. Additionally, Japan will expedite the implementation of a 75% increase in US rice procurements within the Minimum Access rice scheme.

The decision on the US-Japan trade agreement was finalised amidst escalating trade tensions between the United States and other countries. Trump's administration has been vocal about its intention to use tariffs as a tool for negotiation, to extract strategic concessions from other countries. The imposition of tariffs on Japanese goods is part of a diplomatic strategy, which has seen the US impose steep tariffs on imports from various countries, including India, China, Brazil and the European Union.