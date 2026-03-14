US Announces $10 Million Bounty On Iran's Supreme Leader, Top Officials: Why Experts Believe Trump's Move Exposes Failed War Goals

Washington: Amidst escalating conflict in the Middle East, the US State Department has launched a public appeal for information on Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and other Iranian ministers and senior officials, offering a reward of up to $10 million. The reward for Khamenei and other Iranian leaders is seen as Washington's intensified pressure on Iranian security and intelligence networks linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The reward list, which comprises Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in US-Israeli strikes, and other top Iranian officials, described them as "Iranian terrorist leaders". The United States accused these top Iranian leaders of commanding and directing IRGC elements involved in planning and executing terrorism worldwide. The list was issued by the Rewards for Justice programme, run by the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service, seeking information on several Iranian officials, including Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib and Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Larijani.

US Announced Reward On These Iranian Leaders And Officials

The US has sought information on key members of Iran's leadership structure, including:

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader Ali Asghar Hejazi, Deputy Chief of Staff, Supreme Leader's Office (SLO) Secretary of the Defence Council Advisor to the Supreme Leader Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, Military Adviser (SLO) Military Office Chief SLO Ali Larijani, Secretary Supreme National Security Council (SLO) Brig. Gen. Eskandar Momeni, Minister of the Interior Esmail Khatib, Director, Minister of Intelligence and Security The IRGC Commander

The Trump administration has considered these individuals crucial to the IRGC's operations, accusing them of planning and allegedly directing terrorism globally.

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It has been advised in the appeal that people with credible information can contact the Rewards for Justice programme through encrypted messaging platforms or a secure channel on the Tor network. The eligible information could lead to a reward of up to $10 million, one of the largest bounties offered under the programme.

Reward Or US Helplessness? Analysts Explain

The Trump administration's offer of a $10 million reward for information on Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and other senior officials has also left analysts analysing whether it signifies the US's helplessness in the Iran war. The analysts noted that the reward declaration exposes the US's inability to locate and capture these officials, raising questions about its intelligence effectiveness and ability to sustain for a longer period of time in the conflict.

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Also, some experts believe the United States is struggling to achieve its objectives in Iran, with the war approaching its two-week mark and no clear signs of victory, as claimed by President Donald Trump. On the other hand, the US government frames the reward as a strategic move to disrupt Iran's terrorist activities and bring those responsible to justice.

Despite massive efforts from America, Iran has been vowing to continue fighting, even though the US claims it has made decisive progress. As the conflict continues, the US's strategies and shifting goals in the region are questioned.

US Reinforces Middle East Presence With 2500 Marines And Warship

Meanwhile, the US is strengthening its military presence in the Middle East, deploying around 2500 Marines and at least one amphibious assault ship to the region. The decision for additional deployment of troops and major reinforcement of American forces explained the escalating tensions for America as Iran continues to counter attack with precision targets.

The latest deployment includes elements from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the USS Tripoli, which are currently operating in the Pacific Ocean, more than a week away from Iranian waters. The analysts suggested that the decision to send additional troops and equipment comes as Iran has launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and Gulf states, effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. The US and Israel have responded with strikes on military targets inside Iran, intensifying the conflict in the region.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, based in Japan, specializes in amphibious landings, embassy security, civilian evacuations, and disaster relief. While the deployment doesn't necessarily indicate an imminent ground operation, it represents a major addition of troops to the region. The USS Tripoli and accompanying ships are capable of supporting various missions depending on developments on the ground.

US Unable To Take Control Of ‘Strait Of Hormuz’ Yet

Amidst growing conflict with Iran, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asserted that Washington will maintain its military campaign in Iran without easing pressure. "We will keep pressing, keep pushing, keep advancing. No quarter, no mercy for our enemy," he stated.

On the other hand, Iran's actions have disrupted global oil supplies, with the Strait of Hormuz handling about a fifth of the world's traded oil. The US has carried out strikes on reportedly over 6000 targets across Iran in the past 14 days, resulting in around 2000 deaths. Israel has also intensified strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. However, even after carrying out massive strikes on multiple locations in Iran in the past two weeks, the US has been unable to strategically take over the control of the Strait of Hormuz, despite claiming a big win in the ongoing battle.