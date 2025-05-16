US Approves Over $300 Million Missile Deal With Pak-Supporter Turkey

New Delhi: The United States has approved a $304 million missile sale to Turkey, a move that has heated the debate given Turkey’s long-standing support for Pakistan. The deal, which still requires congressional approval, comes as Washington and Ankara work to strengthen trade and defence ties within NATO.

US Approves $304 Million Missile Deal With Turkey

According to the reports, Turkey has solicited 113 missiles from the US, including 53 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) and 60 Block II missiles. The RTX Corporation has been designated as the principal contractor for the sale.

US-Turkey Missile Deal

Turkey’s Support for Pakistan Raises Concerns

Turkey has openly backed Pakistan in its disputes with India, including providing military assistance. Reports indicate that Turkish-made drones were used by Pakistan in aerial assaults against India, further straining relations.

Despite India’s humanitarian aid to Turkey during the 2023 earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly voiced support for Pakistan, particularly in Kashmir-related matters.

India aid to Turkey during 2023 earthquake

Geopolitical Impact

The missile sale indicates a warming of US-Turkey relations, which had been strained due to Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems. The US had previously imposed sanctions on Turkey and removed it from the F-35 fighter jet program.

However, Turkey remains a key NATO ally, and the US sees Turkey as critical to regional stability, particularly in monitoring a potential Russia-Ukraine ceasefire.

India’s Response and Trade Impact

India has shown a strong stand against terrorism after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. India has also strongly objected to Turkey’s support for Pakistan and is considering cutting trade ties with Turkey at present.

A boycott campaign against Turkish goods is gaining momentum in India, which could result in billions in losses for Turkey.