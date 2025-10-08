US Approves Sale of AIM-120C8 AMRAAM Missiles to Pakistan: Here’s All You Need to Know | Image: Representational

New Delhi: The United States is expected to provide Pakistan with AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), according to a statement released by the US Department of War (DoW). The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will fly F-16 Falcons with US missiles installed.

Pakistan was included as one of the verified foreign purchasers of the Raytheon missile system in a recently amended arms contract that was announced by the US Department of War (previously the Department of Defense). On a previously awarded contract (FA8675-23-C-0037) for the production of the AMRAAM's C8 and D3 variants, the business received an additional USD 41.6 million, increasing the overall contract value to over USD 2.51 billion, according to the DoW.

Around 500 of the older C5 type, which Pakistan presently uses, were purchased in 2010 along with its Block 52 F-16s. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) placed an order for 500 AIM-120C-5 AMRAAM missiles at the beginning of 2006. On July 3, 2010, the PAF received the first three F-16C/D Block 50/52+ aircraft, and on July 26, 2010, the first batch of AMRAAMs.

Overview of AIM-120 AMRAAM

America's most advanced air-to-air missile is the AIM-120 AMRAAM. It is a more advanced AIM-7 Sparrow model. It was created in the 1980s and runs in all weather conditions day and night. Its incredibly quick flight has earned it the nickname "Slammer" as well. The C8 model, an export version of the AIM-120D, will be sent to Pakistan. It has better jamming resistance and GPS guidance. The United States Air Force has been using this missile since 1988. There have been almost 20,000 made.

Key Features of AIM-120 AMRAAM

Feature Details Length 12 ft (3.65 m) Weight ~350 lb (159 kg) Diameter 7 in (178 mm) Wingspan 21 in (53 cm) — A/B variants Propulsion Solid rocket motor (boost–sustain profile for high acceleration) Speed ~4,900 km/h Range Typically >50–100 km (varies by variant) Guidance Active radar seeker (terminal self-lock), inertial navigation for initial flight, mid-course datalink updates, and GPS on newer models Warhead High-explosive blast-fragmentation, approx. 20 kg (designed to destroy/shatter target aircraft) Launch platforms Fast jets (F-15, F-16, F/A-18, F-35, etc.) and ground-based launchers Notable variants A/B (early), C5/C7 (mid), D (extended range), C8 (export variant) Estimated unit cost Roughly $1.0–1.5 million per missile

Countries Using AIM-120 AMRAAM

The AIM-120 AMRAAM is one of the world’s most widely deployed air-to-air missiles, operated by over 42 countries across multiple regions.

Key users include:

United States Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Italy, Spain, Greece, Poland Asia-Pacific: Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore Middle East: Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Others: Canada, New Zealand, Romania, Switzerland

Iraq, Bosnia, Kosovo, Indo-Pak (2019), and Syria have all made use of this missile. It has 16 air-to-air kills on its record.

We refer to the AIM-120 as "fire and forget." The pilot fires the missile after locking the target. It uses inertial steering to fly at first. The jet provides updates halfway through. At last, it engages the attacker after activating its own radar. It can withstand being jammed by radar. An F-16 can have up to six installed. An ideal match for the Block 52 F-16 from Pakistan.