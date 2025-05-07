US Backs India's Decision To Strike in Pak And PoK, Endorses Precise Action Against Terror Launchpads

Washington: The United States has issued a statement saying it wholly backs India's decision to strike as it called out Pakistani denials in relation to the Pahalgam terror attack when Pak-backed terrorists shot dead 27 innocent civilians including 26 Indians and one Nepalese national.

The Washington issued a hard statement against Pakistan and endorsed India's precise action against terrorists launchpads and terror camps.

In its statement, the White House said that no civilian, economic, military targets were hit by the Indian armed forces.

US President Donald Trump in his first reaction said, “it's a shame. We just heard about it, they've been fighting for a long time... I just hope it ends very quickly.”

India confirms attacks on terror camps in Pakistan, PoK

Moments after India launched a mammoth anti-terror operation, the Ministry of Defence in a statement said that the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

Altogether, a total of 9 sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution, the Defence Ministry said.

These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today, the Ministry of Defence added.