US Based Indian Entrepreneur Kills Wife, Son, Then Dies By Suicide

Washington: A US-based Indian entrepreneur killed his wife and young son before taking his own life. The incident reportedly happened in Newcastle area of Washington, on April 24. The couple had another son who survived as he was not at home at the time of the incident.

Indian Tech Entrepreneur Kills Wife, Son in US

The entrepreneur named Harshavardhana S Kikkeri (57), was originally from Mandya district of Karnataka. Techie was known for his professional success and seemingly stable family life. However, the tragedy has revealed a darker side, leaving friends, neighbors, and colleagues struggling to comprehend the reasons behind such an act.

In 2017, Harshavardhana and Shwetha (wife) co-founded a robotics company HoloWorld. The business shut down in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the couple went back to the United States.