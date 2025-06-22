US Bombs Iran’s Nuclear Sites LIVE Updates: B-2 Stealth Bombers Obliterate Tehran’s Nuclear Infrastructure, Is World on Brink of WWIII?

US Bombed three nuclear sites in Iran. | Image: Republic

US Strikes Iran Live Updates: Deploying one of the strongest weapons, B-2 bombers, to hit three strategically important nuclear sites, Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, in Iran, the US entered the Israel-Iran warzone on early Sunday morning.

In retaliation to the US bombing, the Islamic Republic launched a salvo of missiles at Israel. According to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, 40 missiles, including its Khorramshahr-4 missile, that can carry multiple warheads according to Iran, were launched during the attack. Further, Iran claimed to have launched one of its biggest ballistic missiles targeting Israel this time.

Israel on the other hand alleges to have bombed two Iranian F-5 fighter jets. Now, following the US intervention in the war, the UN nuclear watchdog, IAEA chief posted on X that he will be convening an emergency meeting of the Board of Governors on Monday.