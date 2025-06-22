US Bombs Iran’s Nuclear Sites LIVE Updates: B-2 Stealth Bombers Obliterate Tehran’s Nuclear Infrastructure, Is World on Brink of WWIII?

US Strikes Iran Live Updates: Deploying one of the strongest weapons, B-2 bombers, to hit three strategically important nuclear sites, Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, in Iran, the US entered the Israel-Iran warzone on early Sunday morning.
In retaliation to the US bombing, the Islamic Republic launched a salvo of missiles at Israel. According to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, 40 missiles, including its Khorramshahr-4 missile, that can carry multiple warheads according to Iran, were launched during the attack. Further, Iran claimed to have launched one of its biggest ballistic missiles targeting Israel this time.
Israel on the other hand alleges to have bombed two Iranian F-5 fighter jets. Now, following the US intervention in the war, the UN nuclear watchdog, IAEA chief posted on X that he will be convening an emergency meeting of the Board of Governors on Monday.
US Strikes Iran Live Updates: Expressing concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric, warned that the rising violence risks “engulfing the region — and the world — in a war with irreversible consequences.”
“The world cannot absorb limitless war. Upholding international humanitarian law is not a choice — it is an obligation," added Spoljaric.
US Strikes Iran Live Updates: Satellite images taken on Sunday when analyzed by AP, showed damage to the entryways to Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordow after US airstrikes struck the location. Images also show destruction at the very mountain Fordow is under. Though Iran is yet to offer a damage assessment of the sites, images uncovered that parts of the brown mountain had turned gray.
US Strikes Iran Live Updates: Hinting at the reduced possibility of diplomacy after US' airstrike within Iran's territory, the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister posted on X, “Last week, we were in negotiations with the US when Israel decided to blow up that diplomacy. This week, we held talks with the E3/EU when the US decided to blow up that diplomacy.”
US Strikes Iran Live Updates: In statement given to a media outlet Britain's Cabinet Minister, Jonathan Reynolds said that though the timing was not known, Britain, as a key ally, was notified of US' plan of striking Iran's nuclear sites.
“Whilst the British government, the U.K., has not been involved in these attacks, we have been making extensive preparations for all eventualities,” said Reynolds, as per AP.
