US Cancels British Band's Visas After ‘Death to IDF’ Chants At Glastonbury

The US State Department has canceled the visas of British rap-punk duo Bob Vylan, halting their planned 20-city American tour due to controversial remarks made during their performance at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK. The decision follows a performance where the band led chants calling for the death of IDF (Israeli Defence Forces).

Controversial Performance at Glastonbury

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, Bob Vylan took to Glastonbury’s West Holts Stage, one of the festival’s major platforms, with a capacity of about 30,000. Frontman Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, energized the crowd with chants of “Free, free Palestine” before chanting to “Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).” The performance, broadcast live by the BBC, also featured a screen displaying the message: “United Nations have called it a genocide. The BBC calls it a ‘conflict,’” critiquing the UK broadcaster’s coverage of the Israel-Palestine situation.

The duo, formed in Ipswich in 2017, is known for their politically charged lyrics. Their Glastonbury set crossed a line for many, prompting swift backlash.

US Takes Swift Action

The US State Department acted quickly, revoking the band’s visas on Monday, June 30, 2025. The band was reportedly slated for a US tour, which was set to begin in late October. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced the decision, stating on X: “The (State Department) has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.”

This move aligns with the Trump administration’s strict policy against issuing visas to individuals suspected of supporting terrorism or antisemitism.

UK Leaders and Organizers Respond

The performance drew sharp criticism in the UK. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the chants, saying, “There is no excuse for this kind of appalling hate speech.” He also questioned why the BBC aired the performance live, calling for the broadcaster to explain its decision.