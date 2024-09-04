Published 06:34 IST, September 4th 2024
US Charges Hamas Leader, Other Militants in Connection With Oct. 7 Massacre in Israel
The Justice Department announced criminal charges against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other militants in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, rampage in Israel
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Justice Department announced criminal charges against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other militants in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, rampage in Israel | Image: AP
