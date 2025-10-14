US-China Send Mixed Signals: What's The Future Of Trump-Xi Meeting As China Vows To 'Fight Or Talk'?

Beijing: China on Tuesday urged the US to "correct its wrongdoings" and "demonstrate sincerity in trade discussions" to meet each other halfway, state media reported. The statement by China's Ministry of Commerce followed Monday's working-level talks between Washington and Beijing, amidst an escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

"The US side cannot seek talks on one hand while threatening to introduce new restrictive measures on the other. This is not the right way to get along with China," a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry said in a statement today, according to Xinhua. On October 11, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that, “China is seeking to acquire domination of global supply chains, ordering the entire world to submit for approval to the Chinese Communist Party-controlled government any export containing rare earths processed or mined in China.”

"President Trump is responding forcefully and appropriately to safeguard America's economic and national security," Greer said in comments that were posted on the X handle of the US Trade Representative. Meanwhile, the Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said that China's position on trade and tariff wars remains consistent.

"We will fight if we must fight. Our doors are open if the US wants to talk," the spokesperson said as cited by Chinese state media outlet Global Times. The remarks were made after US President Donald Trump said he would impose an additional 100 percent tariff on China and other restrictive measures, set to take effect on November 1.

Trump was reportedly angered by China's decision to expand export controls on key rare earths and other minerals critical for advanced tech manufacturing. However, some time later, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to post, “Don't worry about China, it will all be fine!” "Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment.

He doesn't want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The USA wants to help China, not hurt it!!!" Trump wrote. Speaking to Fox Business Network on Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US and China had "substantially de-escalated" after a series of tit-for-tat trade moves that threatened to strain relations and trigger a new trade war between Washington and Beijing, Al Jazeera reported.