US Cites Credible Reports Of Hamas Plot To Breach Gaza Ceasefire With Planned Attack On Palestinians

Gaza: The United States has issued a stern warning to Hamas, citing "credible reports" that the group is planning an attack on Palestinian civilians in Gaza to violate the ceasefire. According to the US State Department, such an attack would be a clear violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. The US warned that if Hamas proceeds with the attack, it would be a serious breach of the ceasefire agreement brokered by President Trump to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The US State Department has expressed deep concern over reports of Hamas planning to deploy security forces and execute Palestinians, with a motive to violate the ceasefire deal with Israel. The US, in a statement, has warned Hamas to immediately suspend violence against innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The US warning comes amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, brokered by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. The ceasefire aims to bring an end to the violence and create a pathway for humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts.

The details of the possible attacks on the Palestinian civilians remain undisclosed.

"If Hamas proceeds with the attack, the US will take action to safeguard Gaza's population and uphold the ceasefire agreement," according to the State Department.

In a social media post, Trump cautioned Hamas that if they continue harming civilians in Gaza, contravening the agreement, the US would be forced to intervene. However, he later clarified that the US wouldn't deploy troops to Gaza, instead suggesting that other nearby forces would handle the situation under US guidance.

Trump's rhetoric shifted from an earlier response where he seemed unbothered by Hamas' actions, describing them as eliminating “a couple of gangs that were very bad”. The US president's latest warning was a change in tone, asserting the need for Hamas to adhere to the ceasefire agreement.

While Hamas has not directly commented on the US warning, the group has previously denied allegations of targeting civilians. In a recent statement, a Hamas official said the group is focused on maintaining security control in Gaza during the interim period and cannot commit to disarming.