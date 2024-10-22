sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:38 IST, October 22nd 2024

US Citizen Reportedly Kidnapped From a Southern Philippine Town, Search Op underway

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Philippine police said it has launched a search after gunmen reportedly abducted an American national, who was shot in the leg as he tried to resist | Image: AP
Advertisement

14:38 IST, October 22nd 2024