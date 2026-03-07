US Conducts Military Operation Against Narco-Terrorists In Ecuador

Florida: The United States on Friday conducted lethal kinetic operations against designated terrorist organisations within Ecuador on Friday, the US Southern Command shared.

As per the Southern Command, SOUTHCOM Commander Gen Francis L Donovan directed the joint force to support Ecuadorian forces in the operations, at the order of US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

The post cited Gen Donovan, who said, “We are advancing alongside our partners in the fight against narcoterrorism. I congratulate our joint forces and the Ecuadorian armed forces for the successful operation against narcoterrorists in Ecuador. This collaborative and decisive action is a strategic success for all nations in the Western Hemisphere committed to disrupting and defeating narcoterrorism.”

In another post on X, Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs, Chief Pentagon Spokesman & Senior Advisor to SECWAR, commended Ecuadorian President Noboa and the country's security forces for the partnership in the operation against a narco-terrorist supply complex--which disrupted their operations and logistics.

Parnell added, “At the request of Ecuador, the Department of War executed targeted action to advance our shared objective of dismantling narco-terrorist networks. This operation demonstrates the power of coordinated action and sends a clear message: narco-terrorist networks will not find refuge in our hemisphere. The United States remains steadfast in supporting nations that stand against narcoterrorism. Together, we will dismantle trafficking and corruption networks, hold these organisations accountable, and restore peace through strength.”

Responding to Parnell, Hegseth thanked the partners in Ecuador and added in his post that more is awaited from SOUTHCOM.

As per Fox News, it was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties from the operation. It further reported that the strike follows joint operations launched earlier this week by the American and Ecuadorian forces targeting suspected narco-terrorists in Ecuador, as per the US Southern Command.