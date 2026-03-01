US Confirms 3 Fatalities And Multiple Injuries As Iran Vows 'Never Experienced' Force

Tehran: Amidst massive military exchanges, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that 3 United States service members tragically lost their lives during operations in Iran. The US command also reported that multiple other personnel sustained injuries. Despite the casualties, CENTCOM affirmed that the major combat operations will continue, signalling no immediate cessation of military action.

The US Central Command, however, refuted Iran's Revolutionary Guards' claim that 4 Iranian ballistic missiles hit the US aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, calling the claims a lie.

In the first post on X, the US Central Command stated, “CENTCOM Update. TAMPA, Fla. – As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury. Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing. The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”

In the second post, CENTCOM shared an update on the Iranian forces' claim that missiles hit the US aircraft carrier, saying, “Iran’s IRGC claims to have struck USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles. LIE. The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM’s relentless campaign to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime.”

Earlier, the US and Israeli strikes on Tehran killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, prompting a massive response from the Iranian forces. Tehran hoisted its ominous 'Red Flag of Revenge,' a potent symbol of impending retribution, and issued a warning to unleash a "force never experienced before" against both the United States and Israel.

The Iranian state media confirmed the death of Khamenei in his home office and his family, with a statement, "To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return." The report also detailed the obliteration of two high-level military commanders, including Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Major General Mohammad Pakpour, along with 4 close family members of Khamenei, all victims of the deadly Tehran strikes on Saturday morning. Moreover, Israeli state TV revealed that Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad had also been killed in the same airstrikes, further hinting at a severe response from Tehran.

Following Iran's warning, a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones rained down targeting US military bases scattered across the Middle East.

The Iranian retaliatory strikes were reported from multiple neighbouring countries across the Gulf states, with explosions reported in numerous locations, including Qatar, Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. The situation was further worsened by claims from Iran's Revolutionary Guards that they had attacked the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Gulf with 4 ballistic missiles, although the US forces have refuted the Iranian assertion.

Earlier, on Saturday, US President Donald Trump, speaking from his Mar-a-Lago estate shortly after the initial strikes commenced, had forewarned the American public about the possiblity for military casualties, saying "we may have casualties".

Amidst the strikes and geopolitical instability, the airspace across various parts of the Middle East was abruptly shut down, causing travel disruptions and suspension of flight operations. Moreover, global oil prices experienced a sharp spike, reflecting concerns about the possibility of huge disruptions to the world's energy supply, particularly from the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

In its response, Iran targeted multiple US bases in various countries, including the US airbase at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq. The IRGC claimed to have launched attacks against 27 US military bases.

They also launched strikes against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, resulting in at least 3 fatalities and over 50 injuries, and leading to the closure of Dubai International Airport and the evacuation of the iconic Burj Khalifa due to Iranian threats. In return, Israel escalated its own counter-offensive by launching multiple attacks on Iran's Basij forces headquarters and Tabriz airport, reportedly destroying 2 Iranian Air Force fighter jets.