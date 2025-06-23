US Confirms Iranian Missile Attack On Al Udeid Air Base In Qatar, No Casualties

Washington: The United States has officially confirmed that the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran. The attack, which occurred on Monday, has raised tensions in the region and raised concerns about further escalation in the Middle East conflict.

According to a statement released by the US military, there are no reports of US casualties in the attack. The statement asserted that the situation is being closely monitored, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

As per reports, the US military is working to assess the damage and determine the full extent of the attack.