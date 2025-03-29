US Cracks Down on International Students Over Campus Activism, Orders for Self-Deportation

Hundreds of international students in the US are reportedly receiving emails from the US Department of State (DOS) instructing them to leave the country due to their involvement in campus activism.

According to media reports, immigration lawyers have confirmed this development and stated that some Indian students may also be affected. In some cases, students are being targeted for something as simple as sharing a post on social media.

An immigration lawyer stated that these emails are not only being sent to international students who took part in campus protests but also to those who simply liked or shared so-called ‘anti-national’ posts on social media.

This crackdown is reportedly based on social media checks carried out by the DOS, including consulate officials. As a result, new student visa applicants—whether for an F (academic study visa), M (vocational study visa), or J (exchange visa)—will also face strict scrutiny of their online activity. Reports suggest that such applicants may be denied the chance to study in the US.

The report also stated that student visa applicants could be refused entry to the US solely based on their social media activity.

Media Reports Suggest that the Email States:

"The United States Department of State, through the Bureau of Consular Affairs Visa Office, is notifying you that new information has come to light after your visa was issued. As a result, your F-1 visa, which was set to expire on XXXXX, has been revoked under Section 221(i) of the United States Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended.

The email goes on to add "The Bureau of Consular Affairs Visa Office has alerted the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which manages the Student Exchange Visitor Program and is responsible for removal proceedings. They may notify your designated school official about the revocation of your F-1 visa."

"Staying in the United States without a valid immigration status can lead to fines, detention, or deportation. It may also affect your eligibility for a future U.S. visa.