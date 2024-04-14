×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

US Defence Chief Unhappy: Israel Gave No Heads-up on April 1st Strike

Austin has expressed dissatisfaction to Gallant regarding the lack of prior notification from Israel about an airstrike on the Iranian consulate building.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington,
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has expressed dissatisfaction to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant regarding the lack of prior notification from Israel about an airstrike on an Iranian consulate building in Damascus on April 1. The strike, widely attributed to Israel, raised concerns among US officials about the safety of American forces in the region.

Unnamed US officials cited in a Washington Post report indicated that Austin's complaint stemmed from the perceived escalation of risks to American troops following the airstrike. The strike resulted in the deaths of several commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including at least two generals.

Israel anticipates a retaliatory strike from Iran 

Israel, anticipating potential retaliation from Iran for the airstrike, remains on high alert. This latest development comes in the wake of a recent phone call between Gallant and Austin, during which Gallant asserted that any direct Iranian attack on Israel would be met with a proportional response from the Israeli military.

The lack of advance notice to US authorities underscores the complexities of the relationship between Israel and its allies, particularly concerning military operations in the volatile Middle East region.

If Iran strikes, Israel will strike back, says Netanyahu 

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said - “Whoever harms us, we will harm them.”

As tensions continue to simmer, both Israel and the United States are closely monitoring the situation, with a focus on safeguarding the interests and security of their respective forces in the region. 

The incident highlights the delicate balance of power and the intricate diplomatic dynamics at play in the Middle East, where actions by one nation can have far-reaching implications for regional stability and international relations. If Iran were to go ahead and carry out a retaliatory strike on Israeli soil, Israel, by all indications, will strike back, which will lead to an escalatory ladder. The risk of a direct conflict between Iran and Israel, as opposed to the proxy conflict that has been going on for many decades, is significant. 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Whatsapp logo