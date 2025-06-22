'Few In US Knew About It': US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Drops Bombshells On Iran Nuclear Site Strikes

Washington: After the United States launched a massive airstrike on three key Iranian nuclear sites, dealing a massive blow to the country's nuclear ambitions, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth revealed crucial details about the operation, named ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’, during a Pentagon briefing.

Hegseth hailed the operation as "an incredible and overwhelming success," emphasising that it was a bold and brilliant plan devised by US President Donald Trump. "The operation President Trump planned was bold and it was brilliant, showing the world that American deterrence is back," Hegseth said. "When this President speaks, the world should listen. Trump seeks peace, and Iran should take that path."

Iranian Nuclear Program ‘Obliterated’, Op Was Months Of Planning

The US strikes, carried out by B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk cruise missiles, targeted the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities. Hegseth confirmed that the operation "obliterated" Iran's nuclear plans, stating, "Iran strikes were an incredible and overwhelming success. We devastated the Iranian nuclear program. The operation did not target Iranian troops or people. But Iran's nuclear ambitions have been obliterated."

The operation was the result of months of planning and positioning, with US forces employing advanced tactics to maintain the element of surprise. "The US attack plan took months of planning," Hegseth revealed, explaining the precision of the operation.

Trump's Message To Iran

President Trump warned that the US would target additional sites if peace is not achieved, emphasising that "there will either be peace or tragedy for Iran." Hegseth echoed this sentiment, stressing that the world should take heed of the President's words.