US Defence Secretary Says America Will Keep Taiwan Status Quo | Image: AP

Taipei: Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday reiterated that the United States has no intention of altering the status quo in Taiwan, stressing that the focus is on defence and deterrence rather than confrontation with China, Taipei Times reported, citing CNA.

Speaking at the Reagan National Defence Forum in Simi Valley, California, Hegseth outlined four core missions for the Department of Defence.

These include protecting the US homeland, deterring China through strength, increasing allied burden-sharing, and rebuilding the defence industrial base.

On US-China relations, Hegseth emphasised that the Trump administration seeks stable peace, fair trade, and mutual respect between the two nations. He noted that recent high-level contacts between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have opened opportunities for further progress, according to Taipei Times.

Hegseth said reciprocal visits planned for next year could help ease tensions, provided both sides maintain open communication channels.

He added that the Department of Defence is expanding direct communication with the People's Liberation Army to reduce risks and avoid misunderstandings, according to Taipei Times.

Highlighting the role of deterrence, Hegseth said US capabilities ensure that Beijing cannot dominate Washington or its allies, while keeping trade relations open and fair. "We are not trying to strangle China's growth," he said.

"We are not trying to dominate or humiliate them, nor are we trying to change the status quo over Taiwan."