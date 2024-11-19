sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • US Defense Chief Says Alliance With Philippines Will Transcend Administrations

Published 17:10 IST, November 19th 2024

US Defense Chief Says Alliance With Philippines Will Transcend Administrations

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday condemned China's dangerous actions against the Philippines and renewed a warning that the United States would defend its treaty ally if Filipino forces come under an armed attack in the increasingly volatile waters.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense on Capitol Hill, May 8, 2024, in Washington.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin | Image: (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Advertisement

Loading...

17:10 IST, November 19th 2024