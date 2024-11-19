Republic World

Published 17:10 IST, November 19th 2024
US Defense Chief Says Alliance With Philippines Will Transcend Administrations
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday condemned China's dangerous actions against the Philippines and renewed a warning that the United States would defend its treaty ally if Filipino forces come under an armed attack in the increasingly volatile waters.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin | Image: (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
