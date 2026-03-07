US Defense Manufacturing Companies to Quadruple Production of 'Exquisite Class' Weaponry: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) held a meeting with the largest American defence manufacturing companies, and said that they have agreed to quadruple the production of 'exquisite class' weaponry.

Sharing the details in a post on Truth Social, Trump further highlighted that the US has a large supply of Medium and Upper Medium Grade Munitions, which he said have been used not only in Iran but also in Venezuela.

He wrote, "We just concluded a very good meeting with the largest U.S. Defense Manufacturing Companies where we discussed Production and Production Schedules. They have agreed to quadruple Production of the "Exquisite Class" Weaponry in that we want to reach, as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity. Expansion began three months prior to the meeting, and Plants and Production of many of these Weapons are already under way. We have a virtually unlimited supply of Medium and Upper Medium Grade Munitions, which we are using, as an example, in Iran, and recently used in Venezuela. Regardless, however, we have also increased Orders at these levels."

The US President further mentioned in his post that the companies represented were the CEOs of BAE Systems, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Missile Solutions, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon.

He mentioned in the post that the meeting concluded with another meeting scheduled in two months and added that states all over the United States are bidding for these new Plants.

The meeting with the defence company CEOs comes as the United States continues with its Operation Epic Fury.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the media on Friday (US local time) that the achievable objectives of Operation Epic Fury are expected to last about four to six weeks and further added that the US has enough ammunition and stockpile to achieve the objectives of Epic Fury and beyond.

In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, and leadership compounds.

On Friday, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth expressed condolences on the death of six American Armed Forces officers who died during Operation Epic Fury.

He said on X, "Our nation mourns the loss of six extraordinary American heroes. These brave warriors gave everything in service to our country, supporting Operation Epic Fury. Major Jeffrey R. O'Brien. Captain Cody A. Khork. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan. Sergeant First Class Nicole M. Amor. Sergeant First Class Noah L.

Tietjens. Sergeant Declan J. Coady."

In his post. Hegseth said that their deaths will not be in vain and added, "We will honor them with action. We will hunt down the Iranians radicals responsible, dismantle their military capabilities, and ensure that justice is swift and absolute. We stand stronger than ever, ready to avenge these fallen heroes and crush the threats in Iran that dare to challenge us. America does not yield; we advance, we prevail, and this we'll defend. God bless our warfighters, their families, and the United States of America."

Also on Friday, the Israeli Defence Forces shared in a video message on X saying that 60 per cent of Iran's missile launchers and large numbers of missile stockpiles have been neutralised.

"Around 80 per cent of Iran's air defence systems have been neutralised as well, allowing for air superiority over the skies of Iran. Our actions, alongside American operations, have brought an extreme decrease in the Iranian regime's attack", IDF International Spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said in a video message.

Tensions have escalated in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.