US Deploys B-52 Bombers To Middle East Amid Escalating Tensions With Iran

Tehran: The United States has deployed B-52 bombers to the Middle East as a show of military might and a warning to Iran, amid escalating tensions between the two countries. According to reports, the bombers are being kept ready as a military option in case diplomacy with Iran fails.

The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, subsonic jet-powered bomber capable of carrying up to 32,000 kilograms of weaponry. With a combat range of 14,200 km without refuelling, it serves as a powerful symbol of American military might. The deployment of these bombers to the Middle East is a clear message to Iran that the US is prepared to take decisive action if necessary.