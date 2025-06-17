Republic World
Updated 17 June 2025 at 22:38 IST

US Deploys B-52 Bombers To Middle East Amid Escalating Tensions With Iran

US deploys B-52 bombers to Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran, warning of military action if diplomacy fails.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Tehran: The United States has deployed B-52 bombers to the Middle East as a show of military might and a warning to Iran, amid escalating tensions between the two countries. According to reports, the bombers are being kept ready as a military option in case diplomacy with Iran fails.

The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, subsonic jet-powered bomber capable of carrying up to 32,000 kilograms of weaponry. With a combat range of 14,200 km without refuelling, it serves as a powerful symbol of American military might. The deployment of these bombers to the Middle East is a clear message to Iran that the US is prepared to take decisive action if necessary.

Iran has slammed the US deployment of B-52 bombers as "destabilising" and vowed a "tooth-breaking" response to ongoing Israeli military actions. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has promised a severe reaction to any further aggression.

