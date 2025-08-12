US Designates Balochistan Liberation Army As Foreign Terrorist Organisation After TRF

Washington: The United States Department of State has officially designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO). The US Department of State's decision came up amidst Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's visit to the US. The Trump administration cited the group's growing threat to regional stability. The BLA, a rebel group of Baloch leaders based in the Balochistan region, has been actively pursuing independence from Pakistan, employing violent tactics that target security forces and critical infrastructure.

The BLA's origins date back to 2000, when it claimed responsibility for a series of bombings against Pakistani authorities. Since then, the group has escalated its attacks, targeting Chinese nationals, security personnel, and innocent civilians. The BLA's opposition to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has led to several high-profile attacks, including the 2019 assault on the Pearl-Continental Hotel in Gwadar and the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

In recent years, the BLA has intensified its campaign of violence, claiming responsibility for attacks on security forces, government buildings, and critical infrastructure. These attack incidents included the Quetta Railway Station bombing on November 9 last year, killing 32 people, the Gwadar Port Authority Complex attack in August 2024, resulting in the deaths of at least 25 Pakistani security personnel, the Jaffar Express hijacking on March 11 this year, leading to a 30-hour operation by the Pakistani army to free the hostages.

Surge In Attacks On Pakistani Officers

The BLA's attacks on senior Pakistani officers have raised concerns about the group's capabilities and intentions. Since mid-July, at least four officers of major rank have been killed in separate incidents. The targeted killings suggest an upgrade in both the operational and intelligence capabilities of Baloch armed groups, with the pattern of strikes appearing intended to exert psychological pressure on the Pakistani military.

The BLA's designation as a terrorist organisation by the US reflected the group's growing threat. The move is expected to deny the BLA access to resources and funding, limiting its ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks. The European Union, the United Kingdom, and other countries have also designated the BLA as a terrorist organisation.