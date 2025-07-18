US Designates The Resistance Front As Foreign Terrorist Organisation After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Updated 18 July 2025 at 02:27 IST
The United States (US) administration has officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a known offshoot of Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a foreign terrorist organisation. The Donald Trump administration's move comes after the deadly Islamist militant assault on April 22 in the Pahalgam area, which claimed 26 lives.
Reports suggested that the US Department of State designated the outfit as a foreign terrorist organisation to curb TRF's activities by cutting off its financial networks and operational capabilities. By identifying TRF as a terrorist organisation, the US government wanted to send a strong message that it will not tolerate terrorist activities and will work with regional partners to enhance stability and security in the area.
The April 22 attack in Pahalgam was one of the deadliest in recent years in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was claimed by TRF, which has been known to carry out similar attacks in the past. The incident drew massive outrage and condemnation, with people globally calling for swift action against the perpetrators.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted that designating the TRF as a terrorist organisation is a clear example of Washington's commitment to holding terror networks accountable. He stated that the US government has been working to counter terrorism and extremism globally, and the move is another step in that direction.
The defence experts suggested that the designation of TRF as a foreign terrorist organisation will have major implications for the group's activities. It will limit access to financial resources for the terrorist outfit, and its ability to operate will be severely curtailed.
With TRF in the frame, the move has raised the count of designated terror groups operating in Pakistan, further enriching the Pakistani government's history of harbouring terrorist groups on Pakistan's soil, which may possibly strain its relations with the US. The Pakistani government may face increased pressure to take decisive action against terrorist outfits, including military operations and legislative reforms, rather than providing safe havens.
