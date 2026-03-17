US Doesn’t ‘Need Or Desire’ The NATO: Trump Furious Over NATO Members' Refusal To Join Iran War, Hints At Possible Alliance Crack | Image: AP

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday sharply criticised members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), blaming the alliance of refusing to support Washington during its military operation against Iran amid the intensifying Middle East conflict.

Trump's comments followed reports that a number of NATO members have refused to take part in US-led initiatives to safeguard shipping lanes through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has shut as regional tensions rise.

Trump clarified that the United States was notified that the majority of NATO countries were unwilling to participate in the military attack against Iran in a long statement released on Truth Social.

He wrote:

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Trump later reiterated his criticism while speaking about the situation, saying he was frustrated by NATO’s approach. The US President claims that while Washington expends a great deal of money defending its allies, it does not get the same degree of support when it is needed.

He wrote, “We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need.”

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Additionally, Trump asserted that Iran's military infrastructure had been severely damaged by US forces. He said that the nation's air force, navy, and air defense systems had been "decimated" and that Iranian leadership structures had been destroyed on several fronts.

‘We do not need the help of anyone’: Trump

Despite the lack of support from NATO members, Trump reiterated that the United States was willing to move forward without international assistance. He said that Washington does not need assistance from other partners, such as South Korea, Japan, and Australia, in addition to NATO allies.

Declaring confidence in America’s strength, Trump said: “We do not need the help of anyone.” In light of the growing Iranian conflict and the consequent worldwide oil shock, Trump had also warned NATO members over the weekend to assist in securing the Strait of Hormuz.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” Trump said. He added, “If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”

Additionally, Trump emphasized that the US was taking severe action against Iran and implied that Tehran's only remaining alternatives were to obstruct the vital sea route.

“They’ve got nothing left but to make a little trouble in the Strait of Hormuz, these people are beneficiaries and they ought to help us police it,” he said, adding that China should also contribute because of its heavy reliance on oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier warning to NATO over Hormuz security

Prior to his most recent comments, Trump had warned NATO members over the weekend to help Washington secure the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz in light of the intensifying Iranian conflict and the ensuing shock to the oil market. According to Trump, nations that profit from the key commerce route have to help safeguard it.

“It’s only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there,” Trump said.

He warned that a refusal to cooperate could have serious consequences for the alliance.

“If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”

Trump also said the United States was striking Iran forcefully during the ongoing conflict. “The U.S. was hitting Iran ‘very hard. They’ve got nothing left but to make a little trouble in the Strait, these people are beneficiaries and they ought to help us police it,” he said, adding that “China should help too,” citing China’s energy dependence on oil from the Strait of Hormuz.

France rejects request for Hormuz mission

France, a crucial NATO ally, has turned down Washington's request to take part in military operations meant to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. French President Emmanuel Macron stated unequivocally that Paris would not participate in any such action given the current situation during a cabinet discussion on Middle East crisis.

“We are not party to the conflict and therefore France will never take part in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context,” Macron said.

Additionally, a French military officer declared that Paris would function independently of the United States and would refrain from using its military resources in any aggressive effort to reopen the waterway.