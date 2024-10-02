sb.scorecardresearch
  • Abortion, Immigration & Middle East | Takeaways From Tim Walz vs JD Vance VP Debate

Published 10:30 IST, October 2nd 2024

Abortion, Immigration & Middle East | Takeaways From Tim Walz vs JD Vance VP Debate

US Election VP Debate: Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz are meeting in their first — and possibly only vice presidential debate of the 2024 election.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Walz vs Vance
Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz participate in vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News | Image: AP
07:17 IST, October 2nd 2024