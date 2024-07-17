sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:22 IST, July 17th 2024

'Just Get Out of Here...': Trump Jr Clashes with Reporter Over Father's 'Divisive Figure' Remark

Don Jr claimed that if the media started playing an "honest role" then it would talk about all the good stuff the former president had done.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US
'Just Get Out of Here...': Trump Jr Clashes with Reporter Over Father's 'Divisive Figure' Remark | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:22 IST, July 17th 2024