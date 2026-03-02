Republic World
Updated 2 March 2026 at 14:47 IST

U.S. Embassy in Kuwait Shuts Operations After Targeted Strikes

U.S. Embassy in Kuwait suspended operations amid regional security threats and targeted strikes. Staff have been ordered to shelter-in-place as tensions escalate across the Middle East.

Namya Kapur
Kuwait: The United States Embassy in Kuwait has suspended all consular services and ordered a total lockdown of its compound after being targeted in a series of retaliatory strikes early Monday, March 2, 2026.

The closure comes after the Middle East descends into a broader regional war after the launch of the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes, Operation Epic Fury.

By approximately 11:30 AM local time, black smoke was seen emanating from the vicinity of the embassy's secure perimeter in the Bayan district.

Local witnesses reported hearing loud sirens and at least two significant explosions before fire engines and ambulances rushed to the scene.
 

