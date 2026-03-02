U.S. Embassy in Kuwait Shuts Operations After Targeted Strikes

Kuwait: The United States Embassy in Kuwait has suspended all consular services and ordered a total lockdown of its compound after being targeted in a series of retaliatory strikes early Monday, March 2, 2026.

The closure comes after the Middle East descends into a broader regional war after the launch of the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes, Operation Epic Fury.

By approximately 11:30 AM local time, black smoke was seen emanating from the vicinity of the embassy's secure perimeter in the Bayan district.

Local witnesses reported hearing loud sirens and at least two significant explosions before fire engines and ambulances rushed to the scene.

