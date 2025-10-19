US Embassy Warns Americans In Trinidad And Tobago Amid Rising Tensions With Venezuela

Port-of-Spain: In an unusual warning, the US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago has advised American citizens residing in the twin-island nation to steer clear of American government facilities due to escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela. The warning comes after a series of deadly US strikes in Caribbean waters targeting suspected drug traffickers, which have resulted in the deaths of at least 29 people since early September.

The tensions between the two nations have been running high, with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro denouncing the US strikes as illegal and a threat to his country's sovereignty. The US, on the other hand, has maintained that it will not tolerate drug trafficking in the region and will take all necessary measures to disrupt the flow of illicit substances into the country.

In response to the US Embassy's warning, the administration in Trinidad and Tobago has implemented security measures to deal with any situations that may arise. The country's Minister of Homeland Security, Roger Alexander, has assured that the authorities are making efforts with US officials to prevent any threats.

Earlier, two local fishermen disappeared, who were believed to have been killed in a US strike on Tuesday.

US Strikes In Caribbean Waters

The US military has conducted at least six strikes in Caribbean waters since early September, targeting suspected drug traffickers. The Trump administration has defended the strikes, saying that they are necessary to disrupt the flow of illicit substances into the country. However, critics have questioned the legality of the strikes, arguing that they violate international law and put innocent lives at risk.