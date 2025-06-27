US Envoy To Middle East Steve Witkoff Confirms President Donald Trump Lifted Some Sanctions On Iran To Ship Oil To China

Washington: United States envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, in a recent interview confirmed that the Donald Trump administration lifted some of the sanctions on Iran on June 24, 2025, enabling the Iranian regime to ship oil to China.

During the interview, Steve Witkoff was asked whether President Donald Trump and the administration lifted some of the sanctions on Iran to be able to ship crude oil to China, was it necessary and how does that perhaps create the beginning of a pathway towards this more prosperous.

Responding to these questions, Steve Witkoff said, “Iran that you speak of? Well, I think it was a signal from the President, you know, he's got this uncanny ability to take the temperature of how people are feeling about certain things. I think, you know, this was a signal to the Chinese that we want to work with you, that we're not interested in hurting your economy.”

“We're interested in working together with you in unison. And hopefully that becomes a signal to the Iranians. So I think it was a great decision,” Witkoff said.

Speaking further on the matter, the US envoy added, “And I'm not sure if it was, I'm not sure if it was unexpected or not, but I have come to expect President Trump doing these sorts of things that people look at and say, wow, that's a pretty smart, prudent economic move. We see so much money.”

Donald Trump signalled easing sanctions on Iran oil

According to a Reuters report, Donald Trump on June 24 said that he hasn’t pushed maximum pressure on Iran but signalled easing of sanctions to help the country rebuild itself after war with Israel.

"They're going to need money to put that country back into shape. We want to see that happen," Donald Trump had said during a presser on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands.

In another statement while addressing the press, Donald Trump said, "Last weekend, the United States successfully carried out a massive precision strike on Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities... This incredible exercise of American strength has paved the way for peace, with a historic ceasefire agreement."

It's after these strikes and Israeli attacks on Iran, the President said that easing of the sanctions will help rebuild the country.