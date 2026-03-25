US Expected To Send Thousands More Soldiers To Middle East, Sources Say | Image: AP

Dubai: The Pentagon is expected to send thousands of soldiers from the U.S. Army's elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, adding to a massive U.S. military buildup even as President Donald Trump talks about a possible deal with Tehran to end the war.

Reuters first reported on March 18 ‌that Trump's administration was considering ⁠deploying thousands ⁠of additional U.S. troops, a move that would expand options to include deployment of forces inside Iranian territory. Such an escalation could dramatically raise the stakes in the ​conflict, which is already in its fourth week and has roiled global markets.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not specify where in ​the Middle East the troops would go or when they would arrive in the region. The soldiers are stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The U.S. military referred questions to the White House, which said all announcements on troop deployments would come from the Pentagon.

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"As we ​have said, President Trump always has all military options at his disposal," White House spokeswoman ⁠Anna Kelly said.

No ‌decision had been made to send troops into Iran itself, one of the sources told Reuters, but ​they will build ​up capacity for potential future operations in the region.

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One of the sources said the Pentagon was set ⁠to send between 3,000 and 4,000 soldiers.

The soldiers' deployment follows Reuters' March 20 ​report about the U.S. decision to send thousands of Marines and sailors aboard the USS Boxer, ​an amphibious assault ship, along with its Marine Expeditionary Unit and accompanying warships to the Middle East. Prior to the additional forces being sent to the region, there were 50,000 U.S. troops there. News of reinforcements comes just a day after Trump postponed threats to bomb Iranian power plants, saying there had been "productive" talks with Iran.

But after Trump's Truth Social comment on Monday, Iran denied that any talks had been held.

The U.S. has carried out strikes against 9,000 targets inside Iran since U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran started on ‌February 28.

Thirteen U.S. troops have been killed so far in the war and 290 have been wounded, a U.S. official said. While 10 remain seriously wounded, 255 troops have returned to duty.

Trump Weighs Next Steps

Sources ​had previously said the ​U.S. military was looking at options ⁠in the Iran war including securing the Strait of Hormuz, potentially by deploying U.S. forces to Iran's shoreline.

The Trump administration has also discussed options to send ground forces to Iran's Kharg Island, the hub for 90% of Iran's oil exports, Reuters has reported.

The 82nd Airborne ​Division, which can deploy within 18 hours of receiving orders, specializes in carrying out parachute assaults.