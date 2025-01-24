US Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order, Calls It ‘Blatantly Unconstitutional’

A US federal judge has dealt a significant blow to President Donald Trump's efforts to end birthright citizenship, blocking an executive order that aimed to deny automatic citizenship to certain individuals born in the United States. The judge deemed the order "blatantly unconstitutional". Earlier, Trump signed an executive order seeking to limit birthright citizenship, targeting children born to non-citizen parents, including those on temporary visas or without legal status. However, the judge's ruling has put a halt to the implementation of this order.

Trump's executive order sparked a debate surrounding birthright citizenship, which only intensified the interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to all individuals born or naturalised in the US. While some argue that the amendment's language allows for exceptions, others contend that it guarantees citizenship to anyone born on American soil, regardless of their parent's immigration status.