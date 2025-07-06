US Fighter Jet Intercepts Civilian Plane Over Trump’s 'No Fly Zone' Bedminster Golf Club In New Jersey

Updated 6 July 2025 at 15:35 IST
New Jersey: US fighter jets have intercepted a civilian aircraft over President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.
According to a statement from the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD), an unauthorised aircraft breached a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zone over Bedminster, NJ on July 5, 2025.
American F-16 fighter jets intercepted and the plane was safely escorted out of the restricted zone. The Federal Aviation Administration is taking cognizance of the matter.
The interception was part of a broader alert response, as Saturday saw a total of five separate TFR violations in the Bedminster area.
NORAD did not release any additional details about the aircraft or pilots involved.
Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
Trump's Bedminster Golf Club is a private golf club located on Lamington Road in Bedminster area of New Jersey, US. The lavish golf club is spread in over 520 acres. It is owned and operated by The Trump Organisation.
