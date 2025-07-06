US Fighter Jet Intercepts Civilian Plane Over Trump’s 'No Fly Zone' Bedminster Golf Club In New Jersey

New Jersey: US fighter jets have intercepted a civilian aircraft over President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

According to a statement from the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD), an unauthorised aircraft breached a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zone over Bedminster, NJ on July 5, 2025.

American F-16 fighter jets intercepted and the plane was safely escorted out of the restricted zone. The Federal Aviation Administration is taking cognizance of the matter.

The interception was part of a broader alert response, as Saturday saw a total of five separate TFR violations in the Bedminster area.

NORAD did not release any additional details about the aircraft or pilots involved.

