US Freezes Foreign Aid Funding, Exceptions Made For Some Programs

Washington: The US State Department has announced a freeze on new foreign aid funding, halting most international assistance programs. According to experts, the move is likely to affect health, education, development, and job training projects funded by the US around the world. However, exceptions have been made to allow continued funding for humanitarian food programs and military aid to Israel and Egypt.

The experts stated that the freezing of funds appears to be part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to cut foreign assistance programs that he believes do not align with US interests. The directive was sent to US embassies worldwide and prohibits new government spending, meaning many programs will only continue as long as they have available funds. Further, this freeze could cause immediate work stoppages for numerous aid organisations, as they may not have the resources to keep operations going without new funding.

A senior official from one major aid organisation explained that many programs could be forced to stop quickly to avoid running up more costs. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the situation would be challenging for many aid groups.

The humanitarian officials are said to be disappointed that health programs were not exempted from the freeze. However, the State Department justified the action as necessary to ensure that foreign aid spending is effective, non-duplicative, and in line with President Trump’s foreign policy goals.