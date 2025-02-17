US 'Gravely Backpedaled' on Taiwan Independence After Fact Sheet Revision, Says China

US Has 'Gravely Backpedaled' on Taiwanese Island, Says China | Image: X / @ChinaDaily / screengrab

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed concern on Monday over a revised US government fact sheet that removed a line opposing Taiwan's independence.

Spokesperson Jaikun said that the United States has "gravely backpedaled” on its position on Taiwan and sent the wrong message to “separatist forces" on the island.

China Expresses Concern Over US Removing Phrase ‘Do Not Support Taiwan Independence’

Last week, the U.S. State Department removed the phrase "we do not support Taiwan independence" from its fact sheet, which outlines America's relations with the self-governing island.

when asked about the revision at a daily media briefing, Chinese MoFA spokesperson Jaikun said, “We urge the U.S. to ... stop emboldening and supporting Taiwan independence and avoid further damaging China-U.S. relations and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait,”

Taiwan Supports Trump's Move

Taiwanese government welcomed the move, though a statement sent to The Associated Press on Monday did not mention the language specifically.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noted that the U.S. State Department updated the ‘Current State of U.S.-Taiwan Relations’ page ... with text that is positive and friendly toward us, reflecting the close and amicable partnership between Taiwan and the United States,” it said.

This is not the first time the State Department has removed the phrase. It was initially taken out in May 2022 but restored a few weeks later after strong protests from China.

The reasons behind the latest change in language remain unclear, as does whether it signals any shift in policy under President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House last month.

Taiwan in Dilemma on Trump's Support

The government in Taiwan is concerned that President Trump may not be as firm in supporting the island as his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

While the U.S. does not recognize Taiwan as a country, it remains the island's strongest ally and its largest arms supplier.

Last week, Trump remarked that Taiwan, a major producer of semiconductors, had taken the chip business away from the U.S., and he expressed a desire for it to return.