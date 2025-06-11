'US Haven't Learned Anything From 9/11’: Internet Rages On Top General's Needs Pakistan As Partner Remark | Image: X

New Delhi: General Michael Kurilla, head of the United States Central Command (Centcom), called Pakistan a “phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world”, praising its ongoing operations against the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K).

“They are in an active counterterrorism fight right now, and they have been a phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world,” General Kurilla said.

Kurilla’s comments come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people. India responded with precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Kurilla spoke about Pakistan’s cooperation with U.S. intelligence in targeting ISIS-K fighters along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and praised Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir for his leadership in counterterror operations.

While acknowledging the importance of ties with India, Kurilla strongly argued against a “zero-sum” approach in South Asia policy.

“We need to have a relationship with Pakistan and with India. I do not believe it is a binary switch… We should look at the merits of the relationship for the positives that it has,” he said.

Kurilla said Pakistani forces had carried out “dozens of operations” this year and helped capture five high-value ISIS-K individuals, including Mohammad Sharifullah alias Jafar, who was allegedly involved in the 2021 Kabul airport suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. troops and over 160 civilians.

“When [Sharifullah] was caught, the first person General Munir called was me and said, ‘I’ve caught him, I’m willing to extradite him back to the U.S. Please tell the Secretary of Defense and the President,’” Kurilla testified.

Internet Rages

Netizens were quick to react to his comments. “Bravo, Uncle Sam. Terrorists train in Pakistan, hide in Pakistan, get caught from Pakistan… and yet, somehow, Pakistan is the hero of your script,” wrote one user.

“The US still didn’t learn from 9/11.”

“Praising terror-breeder Pakistan is history repeating itself,” said one.

“US without double standards is just impossible,” said another.

India’s Strong Opposition to Terrorism

India has strongly opposed any narrative equating victims and perpetrators of terrorism. Speaking in Brussels, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar issued a sharp warning to Pakistan:

“We are not going to live with it... If you continue to do the kind of barbaric acts which they did in April, then there is going to be retribution… We don’t care where they are. If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go deep into Pakistan,” Jaishankar said.

India Denies U.S. Role in Ceasefire, Warns of Global Impact of Terrorism

While the U.S. has claimed credit for helping facilitate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May, New Delhi has time and again denied any American mediation. Meanwhile, Jaishankar has warned Western powers about the global consequences of unchecked terrorism.