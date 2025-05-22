Savings Accounts for Babies, Funding for Golden Dome: US House Passes Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

Washington: US House Republicans on Thursday (local time) passed a massive new bill backed by President Donald Trump, calling it his “One Big Beautiful Bill”. The bill includes sweeping tax breaks, border security funding, and new social schemes aimed at appealing to working-class Americans.

The bill was passed by a narrow margin — 215 votes in favour and 214 against — after intense debates that stretched through the night. With this, Speaker Mike Johnson managed to unite Republicans and push Trump’s priority bill through the House, even as Democrats strongly opposed it.

Trump Celebrates, Calls it ‘Historic’

Reacting to the House vote, Trump took to his social media platform to celebrate the move, calling it “arguably the most significant piece of legislation that will ever be signed in the history of our country.”

Trump mentioned all the highlights of the bill in his post on Truth Social. He wrote, “The bill includes, massive tax cuts for Americans, no tax on tips and no tax on overtime work, tax deductions for purchasing American-made vehicles, strong border security measures, pay raises for ICE and Border Patrol agents, funding for the Golden Dome project, ‘Trump Savings Accounts’ for newborn babies And “much more.”

In his post, Trump also hit out at Democrats, accusing them of lacking direction and claiming they “have lost control of themselves.” He alleged that Democrats were trying to “revive open borders” and pushing for “transgender for everybody”, a statement that drew sharp reactions online.