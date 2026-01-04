US Imprisons Nicolas Maduro In 'Hellhole': All About The Brooklyn Jail Where Toppled Venezuelan President Is Locked Up | Image: Republic

New York: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by US Army on Saturday on charges of narco-terrorism and drug trafficking, is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), which is often termed as a “hellhole”. The jail has housed several high-profile individuals in the past and is infamous for its poor living condition.

Maduro being brought to USA in an assault ship

Why Is Brooklyn Jail Called 'Hellhole'?

The Brooklyn Jail has garnered a negative reputation through the years. According to UK media, lawyers have claimed that an inmate was killed inside the prison last summer. They added that in the past three years, at least four captives committed suicide.

In 2024, a 37-year-old prisoner named Uriel Whyte, who was awaiting trial on gun charges for two years, was stabbed to death inside the prison.

Apart from murders and knife attacks, the prison is also notorious for its horrific living conditions. As per reports, once maggots were found in beans served in the prison to inmates. There were also reports of cockroaches in food and mold in showers. There were also reports of rat infestations in the prison.

Advertisement

High-Profile Prisoners Previously Held In Brooklyn Jail

The Brooklyn Jail has held several celebrities and controversial individuals in the past:

1.Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Rapper Sean Diddy Combs | Image: Reuters

The American rapper, who was accused of sexual assault, was jailed at MDC for more than a year.

Advertisement

2. Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffery Epstein | Image: AP

The former British socialite and convicted sex offender, who groomed minor girls for Jeffrey Epstein and high-profile clients, was also an inmate of the jail. Her brother had told BBC in an interview that the 6 by 9 foot facility where Maxwell was kept had no natural light. He added that the water she was given was "brown" in colour and she was served "inedible" food.

3. Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried | Image: Reuters

The US entrepreneur and FTX cryptocurrency exchange Founder, who was sentenced to 25-year jail after being convicted of fraud, was housed in the Brooklyn Jail till March, 2025. He has been now been transferred to a prison in Los Angeles. While his stay in MDC, the entrepreneur was housed in the cell earlier occupied by Diddy.

4. Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán | Image: Reuters

The notorious Mexican drug lord, who was a top leader of Sinaloa Cartel, was also held at this prison before being sentenced to life imprisonment.

How Was Maduro Captured By US?

In the early hours of January 3, the United States launched a large-scale military operation against Venezuela. At least seven blasts rocked the capital city of Caracas. Amidst the invasion, troops of the US Army allegedly barged into Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores' bedroom in the heavily-guarded Fort Tiuna military complex, dragged them out of bed and flew them out of the country.

Charges Against Maduro

The USA has indicted Maduro on several charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy into the United States, possession and conspiracy to possess machineguns and destructive devices in connection with those drug offenses.

Trump has repeatedly accused Maduro of presiding over what he has described as a "narco-terrorist" government.