US: Infant Among Three Killed in WestFest Shooting at Utah Park

Breaking News: Three people were killed, including an 8-month-old infant, and two others injured in a shooting on the last night of a festival meant to celebrate the diverse cultures of Utah’s second largest city.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, the shooting took place on Sunday night during WestFest in West Valley City.

A 41-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and an 8-month-old infant were among the dead, as per the post shared on X, by West Valley City Police Department.

“A pregnant woman was hurt while trying to jump a fence leaving the scene, and two other teenagers were shot,” Vainuku .

As per the post shared on X, by West Valley City Police Department said that a 16-year-old boy is in custody in connection with it.

The festival's police officers noticed two groups engaged in a verbal dispute at approximately 9:20 PM. According to police, the suspect produced a revolver and fired several bullets as they got close. The guy was taken into custody shortly after the officers did not strike him.

The city's Centennial Park served as the venue for the carnival. The incident happened just in front of a number of rides.