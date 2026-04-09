US-Iran Ceasefire Day 2: Netanyahu Warns Tehran, Says 'Finger on Trigger'; IRGC Sets Alternative Hormuz Routes To Avoid Mines | Image: Republic

Iran's supreme national security council has agreed to a two-week ceasefire and will start talks with the U.S. in Islamabad on Friday, emphasizing it does not mark the war's end and warnings against provocations.

Donald Trump indicated a retreat from threats to intensify attacks if Iran maintains the ceasefire and reopens the Strait of Hormuz, having previously issued severe warnings. Despite indications from both sides for de-escalation, uncertainty over the ceasefire's implementation persists, with missile alerts reported in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that Lebanon is excluded from a US-Iran ceasefire, a position echoed by US Vice President JD Vance. Iran’s Foreign Minister stated that the US must choose between a ceasefire and continued conflict through Israel.

Lebanon has declared a day of mourning following Israeli attacks that resulted in at least 254 deaths and over 1,165 injuries in one day. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is mobilizing political and diplomatic resources to halt the violence.