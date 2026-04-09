US-Iran Ceasefire Day 2: Netanyahu Warns Tehran, Says 'Finger on Trigger'; IRGC Sets Alternative Hormuz Routes To Avoid Mines
Lebanon mourns at least 254 deaths from Israeli attacks, with over 1,165 injured. Prime Minister Salam seeks to mobilize resources against Israel. Netanyahu asserts Lebanon is excluded from ceasefire, while Iran emphasizes a choice between peace or war.
- World News
- 3 min read
Iran's supreme national security council has agreed to a two-week ceasefire and will start talks with the U.S. in Islamabad on Friday, emphasizing it does not mark the war's end and warnings against provocations.
Donald Trump indicated a retreat from threats to intensify attacks if Iran maintains the ceasefire and reopens the Strait of Hormuz, having previously issued severe warnings. Despite indications from both sides for de-escalation, uncertainty over the ceasefire's implementation persists, with missile alerts reported in the region.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that Lebanon is excluded from a US-Iran ceasefire, a position echoed by US Vice President JD Vance. Iran’s Foreign Minister stated that the US must choose between a ceasefire and continued conflict through Israel.
Lebanon has declared a day of mourning following Israeli attacks that resulted in at least 254 deaths and over 1,165 injuries in one day. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is mobilizing political and diplomatic resources to halt the violence.
NATO Chief Says Trump ‘Clearly Disappointed’ With Allies
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 2: Trump criticized NATO, stating it "wasn't there when we needed them" and questioned their reliability. This statement came after a private meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House. Rutte acknowledged Trump’s disappointment but highlighted the positive contributions of many European nations regarding logistics and commitments, emphasizing cooperation on Iran's nuclear capacity.
Hezbollah Says Rockets Fired in Response to Israel’s Ceasefire Violations
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 2: Hezbollah launched rockets at Manara settlement in northern Israel, citing Israel's ceasefire violations. They vowed to continue this response until aggression against Lebanon ceases, according to Telegram.
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Israeli Attacks in Lebanon a Violation of International Law: Syrian Foreign Ministry
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 2: Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned Israel for breaching international and humanitarian laws, calling for an immediate ceasefire and adherence to UN Security Council resolutions. It expressed solidarity with Lebanon, urging international accountability for Israeli actions. Recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon resulted in at least 254 fatalities and numerous injuries.
Iranian Envoy Asks China, Russia and Un for Security Guarantees as Part of Ceasefire
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 2: At a Beijing press conference, Iran's ambassador requested support from allies and the UN for Tehran's long-term security linked to the U.S.-Iran deal. China remained noncommittal, advocating for resolution through dialogue and negotiation instead of guarantees.
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Vance Will Lead US Delegation to Islamabad for Talks With Iran
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 2: The White House announced that U.S. Vice President JD Vance will head the U.S. negotiating team in discussions with Iran to achieve a permanent end to war. The delegation will also include special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with talks starting Friday in Islamabad, highlighting Vance's significant involvement in the process.
Trump Slams NATO, Threatens Greenland
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 2: Trump criticized NATO on Truth Social for not supporting the US-Israel war on Iran, claiming they weren’t dependable in the past and threatening to seize Greenland from Denmark, alarming European allies.
White House Says Iran Presented a ‘New, Modified Peace Plan That It is Able to ‘Align With Our Own, 15-point Proposal
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 2: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the original Iranian 10-point plan was unacceptable and discarded by Trump. However, a new plan has been presented, aligning with the U.S. 15-point proposal for peace negotiations.
Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Again in Response to Israeli Attacks in Lebanon, Threatening Ceasefire
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 2: Iran again closed the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, responding to Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, which jeopardized a fragile ceasefire after over a month of conflict. The U.S. and Iran declared victory, but tensions escalated with intensified Israeli strikes in Beirut, resulting in at least 112 deaths and hundreds wounded.
At Least 112 Killed in Israeli Strikes Over Lebanon, Says Health Ministry
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 2: Wednesday's strikes in central Beirut caused at least 837 injuries and contributed to over 1,500 deaths in Lebanon within the past month, marking one of the deadliest days in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Displacement exceeds 1 million.
Israel Intercepts Rocket Launched From Lebanon
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 2: The Israeli military intercepted a projectile from Lebanon targeting northern Israel, triggering air raid sirens in Galilee. This followed Israel's most intense attacks on Lebanon, causing hundreds of casualties.