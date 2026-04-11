US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4 LIVE: Iranian Delegation Arrives In Islamabad, Trump Says US Will Open Hormuz 'With Or Without' Iran

Iranian Delegation Arrives In Islamabad, Trump Says US Will Open Hormuz 'With Or Without' Iran | Image: Republic

US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: The fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US is increasingly under strain due to escalating military activities. Israeli strikes in Lebanon have resulted in over 300 casualties, raising questions about the truce's applicability to Hezbollah.

The Iranian delegation, led by the parliament speaker, has arrived in Pakistan for US talks, according to state TV. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif states these discussions are crucial for achieving a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Meanwhile, Israel continues airstrikes in Lebanon, resulting in over 300 deaths. Iran’s Foreign Minister warns the US against sabotaging diplomacy by supporting Israel's actions. Trump mentioned potential de-escalation from Netanyahu. Iran has threatened strong responses if attacks on its allies continue while securing the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global energy supply.

Diplomatic efforts are intensifying, with expected talks between U.S. and Iranian officials, as well as negotiations between Israel and Lebanon. Despite cautious optimism, ongoing battlefield claims complicate the push for a lasting agreement, leaving the region tense.