US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4 LIVE: Iranian Delegation Arrives In Islamabad, Trump Says US Will Open Hormuz 'With Or Without' Iran
The fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US faces strain amid increased military activities, including Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon causing over 300 casualties. Diplomatic talks are anticipated, with an Iranian delegation in Pakistan to discuss a permanent ceasefire, while Israel's actions continue to complicate the situation and risk energy security.
- World News
- 5 min read
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: The fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US is increasingly under strain due to escalating military activities. Israeli strikes in Lebanon have resulted in over 300 casualties, raising questions about the truce's applicability to Hezbollah.
The Iranian delegation, led by the parliament speaker, has arrived in Pakistan for US talks, according to state TV. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif states these discussions are crucial for achieving a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing Middle East conflict.
Meanwhile, Israel continues airstrikes in Lebanon, resulting in over 300 deaths. Iran’s Foreign Minister warns the US against sabotaging diplomacy by supporting Israel's actions. Trump mentioned potential de-escalation from Netanyahu. Iran has threatened strong responses if attacks on its allies continue while securing the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global energy supply.
Diplomatic efforts are intensifying, with expected talks between U.S. and Iranian officials, as well as negotiations between Israel and Lebanon. Despite cautious optimism, ongoing battlefield claims complicate the push for a lasting agreement, leaving the region tense.
Iran's Internet Blackout Reaches 42nd Day, 1000 Hours.
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: Iran's internet blackout has exceeded 1,000 hours, marking the longest nation-wide restriction recorded. While most citizens face severe access limits, select users are permitted to share alternative narratives on social media, navigating the regime's tight control.
US, Lebanon Request Israel To Pause Attacks Against Hezbollah Prior to Talks: Report
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: The United States and Lebanon have asked Israel to temporarily halt attacks on Hezbollah prior to peace negotiations, as reported by Axios. Lebanon made the request via US mediators, viewing a ceasefire as a possible Israeli "gesture." Some Israeli officials are in favor, seeing it as beneficial for starting negotiations.
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US Will Not Allow Iran to Impose Tolls on Strait of Hormuz: Trump
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: US President Donald Trump stated that the US will not permit Iran to impose tolls on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing it as an international waterway. At Joint Base Andrews, he dismissed any possibility of allowing transit charges, asserting, "we're not going to let that happen" amid ceasefire talks in Pakistan.
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Lockheed Martin Announces $4.7B Contract for Patriots
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: Lockheed announced a Pentagon order for critical interceptors amid the U.S.-Israel war on Iran. Production of Patriot missiles will increase from 620 to 2,000 annually by 2030, addressing shortages in European air defenses.
Lebanon And Israel Will Start Direct Talks Next Tuesday, Says Lebanese President
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: The statement from Joseph Aoun’s office comes after Lebanon and Israel’s ambassadors to the US held a call with Washington’s ambassador to Lebanon to discuss the terms of the negotiations, slated for next Tuesday in Washington D.C. with State Department mediating. AP
UK to Hold Strait of Hormuz Meeting Next Week
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: UK will hold a planning meeting next week with senior officials from various countries to discuss restoring free movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The meeting aims to oppose tolls and explore diplomatic, economic, and military measures to ensure safety and reopen the oil route.
'They Are Only Alive To Negotiate': Few Hours Before Peace Talks, Trump Threatens Iran Again
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: US President Donald Trump has issued yet another threat to Iran, just after Vice President JD Vance left for Islamabad, Pakistan, to engage in peace talks and find a resolution to the ongoing war in the Middle East.
Israeli Envoy to US Says Israel Will Not Negotiate With Hezbollah
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter announced that Israel will engage in peace talks with Lebanon in Washington but will not discuss a ceasefire with Hezbollah. Israel claims Hezbollah remains a primary obstacle to peace, following significant casualties during recent military actions in Lebanon.
Iranian Embassy in South Africa Says 'Preconditions Have Been Accepted'
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: Iran’s South Africa embassy announced acceptance of preconditions, likely related to negotiations for $6bn in frozen funds. Talks may begin in Islamabad if Tehran's conditions are met, amid US sanctions.
'Goodwill But No Trust': Iranian Delegates in Islamabad For Peace Talks With US
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf expressed deep distrust of the US, citing past negotiation failures. Despite this, he emphasized Iran's goodwill. His comments were made upon arriving in Islamabad for talks involving the US, responding to remarks from Vice President JD Vance.
UN Chief Calls on US, Iran to ‘Seize Diplomatic Opportunity’ in Pakistan
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: Antonio Guterres views talks in Pakistan as a chance for de-escalation, according to spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. UN envoy Jean Arnault will support diplomatic efforts in the region, but no representatives will attend the Islamabad talks.
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Positions in Southern Lebanon
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: Hezbollah claimed to have bombed Israeli military positions in Biyyada and Shamaa in southern Lebanon, targeting troops near Tyre, Lebanon.
Trump’s Board of Peace Denies Reports of Funding Shortages
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: Trump’s Board of Peace has denied a report stating it has financial issues, claiming it operates efficiently without funding constraints and has met all funding requests. Although acknowledging more work is needed, the board emphasized its commitment to its goals as part of a peace plan initiated in October to address the Gaza conflict.
Trump Warns of US Strike on Iran With 'Best Weapons' If Talks Fail
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: US President Donald Trump warned of a potential intense military strike on Iran if peace negotiations in Islamabad fail, stating the US is ready to use its "best ammunition." He anticipated clarity on the negotiations' success within the next 24 hours during a phone interview.
Lebanon Says Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Wednesday Rises to 357
US-Iran Ceasefire Day 4: Lebanon's health ministry reported that Israeli strikes resulted in 357 deaths, an increase from 303, with 1,223 additional injuries. The toll remains provisional due to ongoing rubble removal and DNA testing of human remains. Since the conflict began on March 2, the total casualties in Lebanon have reached 1,953 dead and 6,303 wounded.