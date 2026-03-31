US-Iran Talks 'Continuing, Going Well' Despite Tehran Denying 'Direct Negotiations', Claims White House

Washington: The White House on Monday (local time) said that communication between the United States and Iran is ongoing and "going well", even as Tehran has maintained that there have been no "direct" talks between the two sides.

Addressing reporters during a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that despite negative public rhetoric from Iran, engagement through diplomatic channels continues and is making progress.

Leavitt said that public statements from Tehran differ from what is being conveyed privately. "It's no surprise that we are seeing the remaining elements of the regime become increasingly eager to end the destruction and come to the negotiating table while they still can," she said.

"Despite all of the public posturing you hear from the regime and false reporting, talks are continuing and going well. What is said publicly is, of course, much different than what's being communicated to us privately," the Press Secretary added.

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The White House maintained that backchannel discussions remain active.

Earlier in the day, Iran said that it has not held any "direct" negotiations with the United States, while confirming that messages have been exchanged through intermediaries.

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According to state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said during a press conference, "We have not had any direct negotiations with the US. Since the last round of negotiations, what has been discussed are the messages we have received through some intermediaries, including Pakistan, regarding the US's willingness and request for negotiations."

He also slammed the US, stating that while Washington's stance has been constantly changing, Tehran has had a clear stance on the negotiations.