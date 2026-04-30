US-Iran War LIVE: Indian Carriers To Resume Ops At Hamad International Airport, Trump Calls US Naval Blockade Against Iran 'Genius' | Image: X

US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump deemed the US naval blockade against Iran as "genius," claiming it forces Tehran to concede defeat. He dismissed any potential agreements unless Iran renounces its nuclear ambitions, stating the blockade is “100% foolproof” and highlights the strength of the US Navy. Trump emphasized the superiority of the US military, which he has significantly built up.

US President Trump suggested a potential ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict after speaking with Putin, while upholding a firm stance on Iran's nuclear pursuits. He noted a possible Kremlin shift towards negotiation, signaling a desire for better global security conditions.

Iran’s military warns of “unprecedented action” if the US blockade continues, saying that “the restraint shown by armed forces so far has been intended to give diplomacy a chance”.

The standoff in the Strait of Hormuz has pushed global oil prices above $120 per barrel, with average gas prices in the US hitting a four-year high.

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