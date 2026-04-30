US-Iran War LIVE: Indian Carriers To Resume Ops At Hamad International Airport, Trump Calls US Naval Blockade Against Iran 'Genius'
US President Trump claims success of the blockade on Iranian ports, urging Tehran to "just give up." Iran's military threatens "unprecedented action" if the blockade persists, asserting their restraint aims to promote diplomacy.
- World News
- 3 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump deemed the US naval blockade against Iran as "genius," claiming it forces Tehran to concede defeat. He dismissed any potential agreements unless Iran renounces its nuclear ambitions, stating the blockade is “100% foolproof” and highlights the strength of the US Navy. Trump emphasized the superiority of the US military, which he has significantly built up.
US President Trump suggested a potential ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict after speaking with Putin, while upholding a firm stance on Iran's nuclear pursuits. He noted a possible Kremlin shift towards negotiation, signaling a desire for better global security conditions.
Iran’s military warns of “unprecedented action” if the US blockade continues, saying that “the restraint shown by armed forces so far has been intended to give diplomacy a chance”.
The standoff in the Strait of Hormuz has pushed global oil prices above $120 per barrel, with average gas prices in the US hitting a four-year high.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
Iran Threatens 'Unprecedented Military Action' If US Seizure of Iran-Linked Vessels Continues
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran's armed forces have warned that the ongoing US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz will provoke "practical and unprecedented military action." Iran maintains that patience has limits and promises a "punishing response" if the United States persists with its "illegal" actions. A high-ranking security source cautioned that if US "obstinacy" continues, a different kind of response akin to "maritime banditry" will soon be expected.
Israel’s UN Envoy Confirms Intercepting Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla
US-Iran War LIVE: Danny Danon announced on X that a provocative flotilla was intercepted before reaching Israel. He praised Israeli soldiers for their professionalism while addressing the group of attention-seeking agitators in international waters.
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Trump Expresses 'Disappointment' With NATO on Ukraine, Iran
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with NATO allies' responses to US requests regarding Ukraine and Iran, highlighting their lack of support. He noted that he sought assistance to gauge their reliability during a recent call for help with Ukraine, emphasizing that while allies are involved, their actions did not meet US expectations. Regarding Iran, he criticized NATO for not being supportive, stating, "they weren't there." In contrast, Trump praised UK's King Charles II following the monarch’s address to the US Congress.
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Trump Welcomes UAE's OPEC Exit, Says Move Could Bring Down Global Fuel Prices
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump praised the UAE's decision to leave OPEC and OPEC+, stating it could lower global oil and gas prices. He described UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a smart leader who may prefer an independent path, which Trump believes could benefit gas and oil prices. Trump acknowledged existing issues within OPEC during his remarks.
Indian Carriers Plan to Resume Operations at Hamad International Airport
US-Iran War LIVE: India's top airlines, Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo, will resume full operations at Hamad International Airport (DOH) starting May 1, 2026. This follows the joint US-Israeli military campaign, Operation Epic Fury, which targeted Iran and sparked regional unrest. The carriers aim to reconnect Doha with major Indian cities and regional hubs.
Trump Hints at Ukraine Ceasefire After Call With Putin
US-Iran War LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump indicated a potential ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict after speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting a shift in Russia's willingness to negotiate. Trump emphasized a stronger American military and diplomatic role in global security while maintaining a tough stance on Iran's nuclear agenda. He mentioned that Putin "suggested a little bit of a ceasefire" and anticipated an official announcement from Moscow, believing outside pressures had previously hindered negotiations.