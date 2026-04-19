US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran Says No Date Set For Next Round of Negotiations With US, Israel Carries Out Fresh Strikes In Southern Lebanon | Image: Republic

US-Iran War LIVE: Iran has retracted its decision to open the Strait of Hormuz, attributing the reversal to the ongoing US naval blockade. Donald Trump has reacted lightly, stating that negotiations are ongoing, but cautioned against Iran using the strait for leverage.

In a related incident, Iranian security personnel attacked two Indian tankers that were en route through Hormuz, despite having clearance, prompting India's Foreign Ministry to summon the Iranian ambassador. Iran insists it will not open the strait unless the US ends its blockade.

Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh criticized US "maximalist" demands, indicating no date is set for further negotiations. Meanwhile, Trump affirmed the blockade will persist until a deal is reached.

Concurrently, Israel has launched fresh attacks south of the "yellow line" in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah fighters despite a ceasefire, with President Macron blaming Hezbollah for a soldier's death, a claim the group denied.

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