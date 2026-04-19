US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran Says No Date Set For Next Round of Negotiations With US, Israel Carries Out Fresh Strikes In Southern Lebanon
Iran has reversed its decision to open the Strait of Hormuz, citing the US naval blockade as the reason. Meanwhile, two Indian tankers came under attack by Iranian security personnel, while it was on its way to cross Hormuz. Trump reacted humorously, indicating negotiations continue but warning against Iranian blackmail over the strait.
- World News
- 4 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran has retracted its decision to open the Strait of Hormuz, attributing the reversal to the ongoing US naval blockade. Donald Trump has reacted lightly, stating that negotiations are ongoing, but cautioned against Iran using the strait for leverage.
In a related incident, Iranian security personnel attacked two Indian tankers that were en route through Hormuz, despite having clearance, prompting India's Foreign Ministry to summon the Iranian ambassador. Iran insists it will not open the strait unless the US ends its blockade.
Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh criticized US "maximalist" demands, indicating no date is set for further negotiations. Meanwhile, Trump affirmed the blockade will persist until a deal is reached.
Concurrently, Israel has launched fresh attacks south of the "yellow line" in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah fighters despite a ceasefire, with President Macron blaming Hezbollah for a soldier's death, a claim the group denied.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
India Summons Iran’s Ambassador After Indian-flagged Tankers Shot at Near Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran War LIVE: India summoned Iran’s ambassador in New Delhi after two Indian vessels had to reverse course due to gunfire from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. India expressed “deep concern” about the incident and urged Iran to resume facilitating safe passage for ships bound for India across the Strait of Hormuz, as previously done.
Macron Says a French Soldier Was Killed and 3 Were Wounded in Attack on Peacekeepers in Lebanon
US-Iran War LIVE: A U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon was attacked, resulting in one French peacekeeper dead and three wounded, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
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'Unconditional Transit' In Hormuz Is 'Fiction' That 'Sailed' After US-Israeli 'Aggression': Iran Slams EU
US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei criticized the EU's stance on transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it hypocritical regarding international law. He emphasized Iran's right to protect its waters against military aggression and rejected the concept of unrestricted passage, stating it ended with US, Israeli interventions.
'All Enemy Plans Failed, Including Strait of Hormuz Opening', Says Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf
US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran's Parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, claimed that the enemy failed to weaken Iran's military capabilities and faced setbacks in various objectives, including the Strait of Hormuz. While some understanding with the US was reached, significant differences persist.
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Hezbollah Chief Sets Ceasefire Terms, Says Truce Must Be Mutual, Warns of Response to 'Violations'
US-Iran War LIVE: Hezbollah's Naim Qassem emphasized that a lasting peace requires mutual respect for the ongoing truce. He demands an end to Israeli aggression, a full withdrawal from Lebanese territory, the release of prisoners, and the safe return of residents to border areas.
Israel Carries Out Fresh Strikes In Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire
US-Iran War LIVE: The Israeli army conducted new strikes on perceived threats south of the "yellow line" in Lebanon. Reports indicate two air strikes aimed at Hezbollah fighters near the line, accompanied by artillery shelling and gunfire on multiple villages.
Iran Says No Date Set for Next Round of Negotiations With US
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran's deputy foreign minister stated that no date for the next U.S.-Iran negotiations has been set, emphasizing the need for an understanding framework. Recent high-level talks ended without agreement, and more discussions this weekend seem unlikely due to logistical challenges.
'Pay Or wait': Iran Mandates Security Fee For Crossing Strait Of Hormuz After US Ceasefire Dispute
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran will prioritize vessels willing to pay fees for crossing the Strait of Hormuz amid new maritime restrictions. A senior official indicated that those responding quickly to the new protocols will receive precedence, while vessels that do not pay will have their passage delayed, as reported by CNN.
Iranian Gunboats Fire On Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz
US-Iran War LIVE: Two Indian vessels were forced back west out of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran's Navy. Firing was involved in the incident. One of the vessels is an Indian-flagged VLCC supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil.
'Ready To Inflict New Bitter Defeats': Mojtaba Khamenei's Fresh Warning To US
US-Iran War LIVE: After Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz again, supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei stated on his Telegram channel that his country’s navy is prepared to inflict “new bitter defeats” on its enemies. “In the same way that the drones of Iran's Army strike the US and the Zionist murderers like lightning, its valiant navy is also ready to inflict new bitter defeats on its enemies,” Mojtaba Khamenei posted on X.
Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz Again Over US Blockade
US-Iran War LIVE: The IRGC claims control of the Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its previous state due to the US blockade. They accuse the US of piracy and state that strict management will continue until full freedom of navigation is restored.