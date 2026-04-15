US-Iran War LIVE: US Says Economic Trade Of Iran By Sea 'Completely Halted', Israeli Forces Continue To Pound Lebanon
Trump announced on Tuesday that discussions to end the Iran war might resume in Pakistan soon, following failed negotiations and a U.S. blockade on Iranian ports. The International Monetary Fund cautioned that additional escalation in the conflict with Iran might drive the global economy into recession.
- World News
- 3 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: The situation in the Middle East seems to be evolving at every turn, as Donald Trump said in an interview, that the US and Iran would come together for the next round of negotiations in Islamabad, probably, in the next two days.
The US Senate is set to vote on a Democratic initiative aimed at limiting Trump's war powers regarding the ongoing Iran conflict. Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticized Republican colleagues for failing to take a firm stance against the war, suggesting they avoid confrontation due to fear of Trump.
In another development concerning India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump held a 40-minute-long telephonic conversation with one another, in which PM Modi spoke on “the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.”
Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon held direct talks with one another, the first time in decades, in Washington, with US Secretary of State stepping in the role of a mediator.
The US military claims it has stopped vessels from accessing or departing Iranian ports on the initial complete day of its blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. The International Monetary Fund cautions that additional escalation in the conflict with Iran might drive the global economy into recession.
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Trump Says War With Iran 'Close to Over' Amid Reports of Possible Second of Talks
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump indicated that the conflict with Iran is "close to over," despite ongoing negotiations and a stalemate in West Asia. In a News interview, he expressed optimism regarding the situation and mentioned potential for a second round of talks following the deadlock in the first round held in Islamabad.
US Military Claims to Halt All Economic Trade Going Into and Out of Iran by Sea
US-Iran War LIVE: Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM Commander, asserts that a blockade of Iranian ports is fully enforced, with US forces ensuring maritime dominance. He notes that 90% of Iran's economy relies on maritime trade, which has been completely obstructed within 36 hours of the blockade's initiation.
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Iran War Escalation Could Trigger Global Recession, IMF Warns
US-Iran War LIVE: The IMF warns that escalating conflict in Iran could push the global economy towards recession, raising inflation and destabilizing financial markets. Mounting economic damage has led to reduced growth forecasts for 2026, with the UK facing the largest downgrade among G7 nations and high inflation rates. Oil prices spiked above $100 a barrel after failed US-Iran peace talks, but eased to $98.5 amid hopes for renewed negotiations.
Canada, Australia, UK and Others Call for ‘Urgent End to Hostilities in Lebanon’
US-Iran War LIVE: Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Jordan, Sierra Leone, and Switzerland expressed concern over Lebanon's humanitarian crisis. They welcomed the ceasefire and urged an end to hostilities, emphasizing the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel, and condemning attacks on UN peacekeepers.
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Vance Says Pope Leo Wrong to Say Politicians Must Never Wage War
US-Iran War LIVE: US Vice President JD Vance expressed admiration for Pope Leo while feeling frustrated by the pontiff's criticism of US policies. He disagreed with the pope's stance against political figures using force, asserting that God supported American liberation efforts during WWII. Meanwhile, Trump intensified criticisms of the pope regarding his views on war.
First Diplomatic Outreach In Decades: Lebanon & Israel Hold Direct Talks In Washington, Rubio Mediates
US-Iran War LIVE: Lebanon and Israel initiated direct diplomatic talks in Washington after decades, amidst ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it a “historic opportunity,” acknowledging the complexities involved. Hezbollah opposed the talks and intensified attacks on northern Israel, signaling challenges ahead.
After Islamabad Mediation Fails, Trump Says ‘Iran Talks 2.0 May Happen In 2 Days In Pakistan’
US-Iran War LIVE: Following unsuccessful negotiations in Islamabad, President Trump suggested a second round of talks with Iran. The US Navy has recently blocked the Strait of Hormuz. Trump mentioned potential delegate meetings in the next two days and advised staying in the area, hinting at developments at Hotel Serena.
'People Of India Love You': After Islamabad Talks Fail, Trump Dials Up PM Modi, Speaks For 40 Minutes
US-Iran War LIVE: Days after the Islamabad talks failed to reach any outcome between the US and Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with President Donald Trump. The call reportedly lasted for around 40 minutes.