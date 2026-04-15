US-Iran War LIVE: US Says Economic Trade Of Iran By Sea 'Completely Halted', Israeli Forces Continue To Pound Lebanon | Image: Republic

US-Iran War LIVE: The situation in the Middle East seems to be evolving at every turn, as Donald Trump said in an interview, that the US and Iran would come together for the next round of negotiations in Islamabad, probably, in the next two days.

The US Senate is set to vote on a Democratic initiative aimed at limiting Trump's war powers regarding the ongoing Iran conflict. Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticized Republican colleagues for failing to take a firm stance against the war, suggesting they avoid confrontation due to fear of Trump.

In another development concerning India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump held a 40-minute-long telephonic conversation with one another, in which PM Modi spoke on “the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.”

Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon held direct talks with one another, the first time in decades, in Washington, with US Secretary of State stepping in the role of a mediator.

The US military claims it has stopped vessels from accessing or departing Iranian ports on the initial complete day of its blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. The International Monetary Fund cautions that additional escalation in the conflict with Iran might drive the global economy into recession.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates